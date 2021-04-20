TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $129,942.38 and $5.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00313269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030648 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

