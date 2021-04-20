Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

