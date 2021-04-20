Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

