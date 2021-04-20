Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

