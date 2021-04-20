Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.51 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

