Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

