Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 632 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

