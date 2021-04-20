Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 31.17 ($0.41).

Several research firms have commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

TLW traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 46.33 ($0.61). 9,556,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,068,120. The firm has a market cap of £659.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

