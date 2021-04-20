Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

