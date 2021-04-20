Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NYSE TRQ opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.