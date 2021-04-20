Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $17,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

