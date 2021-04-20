Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Tuya stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

About Tuya

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

