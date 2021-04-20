Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twitter by 771.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 946,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

