Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $620,451.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.00987528 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.00666774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,941.38 or 1.00573404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,939,056 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.