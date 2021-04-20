U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

