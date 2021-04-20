UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,135 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cannae worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cannae by 45.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cannae by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $2,240,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.