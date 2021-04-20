UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,539,000 after buying an additional 126,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

