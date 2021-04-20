UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 33,277 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kirby by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEX opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

