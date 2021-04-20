UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,917 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -509.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

