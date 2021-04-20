UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,300 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.