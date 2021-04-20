UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,167 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 994% compared to the average volume of 198 put options.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

