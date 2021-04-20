UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $564,451.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

