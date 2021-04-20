Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $8.77. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 65,051 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 911.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

