UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4,008.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

