UMB Bank N A MO Has $455,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Spire were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

SR opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

