UMB Bank N A MO Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

