UMB Bank N A MO Sells 13,804 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

