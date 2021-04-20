UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

