Unisocks Trading Down 1.1% This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $84,435.95 or 1.50277228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $26.51 million and approximately $102,453.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00066771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.00648687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.