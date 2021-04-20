United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 1,374,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

