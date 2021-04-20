United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

United Insurance stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

