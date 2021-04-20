UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

UNH traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $393.20. 58,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,142. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.25 and a twelve month high of $393.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

