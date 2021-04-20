UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $418.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.77.

NYSE UNH opened at $389.84 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $393.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

