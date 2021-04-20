Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Achieves $3.37 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $97,272.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00122373 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

