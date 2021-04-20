Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Up 34.7% in March

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONEK opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

