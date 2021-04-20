USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.93 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $187.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001259 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

