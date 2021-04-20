Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Utz Brands stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

