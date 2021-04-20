V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,462,731 shares.The stock last traded at $83.26 and had previously closed at $83.98.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -641.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

