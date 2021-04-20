Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.