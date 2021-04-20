Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 253,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

