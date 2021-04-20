Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 352,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

