Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. 53,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

