Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 10.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

