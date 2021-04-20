Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 138,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,768. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.13.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

