Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $190.20 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

VREX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 232,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $878.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

