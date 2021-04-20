Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $45.84

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $46.91. Veritiv shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 3,597 shares changing hands.

VRTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

