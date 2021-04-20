Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

