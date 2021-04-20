Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $283.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

