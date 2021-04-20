Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

