Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.